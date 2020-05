Missourians who receive food stamps could start using their benefits online later this week to buy groceries. Acting director of the state Department of Social Services Jennifer Tidball says the state is wrapping up its work on the effort.

Missouri’s food stamp participation is nearly 650,000 people, nearly 300,000 households, and totals nearly one billion dollars a year in federal funding.

