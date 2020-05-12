29 Missouri Health Centers to Receive Nearly $12 Million to Expand Coronavirus Testing

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has awarded nearly $12 million in coronavirus response grant funding to 29 Missouri health centers. The funding will be used to expand testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment, and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities. The funding was included in the Blunt-backed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. Health centers across the nation are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly coronavirus tests in their communities. Missouri community health centers received a total of nearly $30 million in funding through the CARES Act and the first coronavirus response bill. Click here for a list of the grant recipients.

