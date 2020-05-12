5-11-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 2 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Both individuals are from Pulaski County. Currently, there are 40 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven also confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19. The newly confirmed cases are a woman in her 50s from Alexander County; a teen girl, a woman in her 20s, and another in her 40s, all from Union County. Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 107 cases and 1 death. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 6 (3 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 4 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (3 recoveries)

Pope: 1

Pulaski: 27 (18 recoveries)

Union: 62 (11 recoveries)

