Endangered Person Advisory – Columbia, MO

The Columbia Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on North Keene St. in Columbia at 8 AM yesterday. The missing person is 15-year-old Seven Holliday. She was discovered missing from her residence, and further investigation revealed that she had been in contact with unknown subjects on dating apps. She left with no shoes or personal belongings. Holliday is a 5’1 black female, weighing 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black & gray sports bra and black shorts. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.

