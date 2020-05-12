Public Health Officials Announce 1,266 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 5-11-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,441 specimens for a total of 442,425.

In addition to other congregate settings, cases at Illinois Veterans’ Homes are being monitored. Currently, the home in Manteno is reporting 40 cases – 30 residents and 10 staff. One resident at the LaSalle home tested positive but has since tested negative, and there have been no cases reported at the Anna or Quincy homes. All residents and staff at Manteno and LaSalle have been tested. Specimens are currently being collected at the home in Anna and will be collected at the Quincy home on

Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is following guidance from state and local health officials, which includes continuing health screenings, maintaining social distancing practices, wearing face masks, using gloves and gowns when indicated, and intensified cleaning.

