The Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says highway traffic has picked up since the state has reopened for business. But traffic violation numbers have passed those of a normal year already.

Director Karsten also says that violence at home has increased while people have had to stay at home. She asks residents to look out for their neighbors and report domestic violence cases.

