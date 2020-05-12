Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In tough economic times, nothing beats free. So, when a man from the Portland metro area heard Wendy’s was giving away free four-piece chicken nuggets, he was sure to take advantage of it.

The man, who goes by “Skweezy,” went to eleven Wendy’s restaurants in the greater Portland and Vancouver area – twice. Skweezy had employees put the nuggets into a frying pan that he drove around with, so he could practice social distancing and do his best to stay six feet away from them.

His efforts to hit up so many Wendy’s even earned him a shout-out from the company on Twitter. Skweezy tweeted that he had to “hustle” to hit “every damn Wendy’s and that it took five hours. Wendy’s tweeted “That’s straight up impressive, not gonna lie.”

