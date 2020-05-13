5-12-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 4 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. One is from Alexander County, one is from Massac County, and two are from Union County. Currently, there are 44 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven also confirms 1 new case of COVID-19. The newly confirmed case is a woman in her 50’s from Alexander County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 108 cases and 1 death. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 7 (4 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 4 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (4 recoveries)

Pope: 1

Pulaski: 27 (18 recoveries)

Union: 62 (13 recoveries)

Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!