Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Tour

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is giving a tour and need your questions. Join them for a pre-recorded virtual tour of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse tomorrow 5/14 @ 7:00 pm. They’ll have Commissioner Herbst and Sheriff Dickerson giving you a first look at the facility and providing operations information for during the pandemic. Leave questions on their Facebook post and some will be answered on video. https://www.facebook.com/CapeGirardeauCountySheriffsOffice/posts/1417000495151498

