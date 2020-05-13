Federal grant to help MO temporarily employ people with humanitarian work
The U.S. Department of Labor is giving Missouri a $1.3 million emergency grant for COVID-19 disaster recovery efforts. More than 500,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment since mid-March. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says the federal funding will target displaced workers.
Parson says the funding will be awarded to Missouri on June 1 and will be available to local workforce development boards within 45 days.