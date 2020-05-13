MO K-12 schools can ask to get an early start this fall

Missouri K-12 districts can request to start the school year earlier this fall. The state Board of Education has voted to give the Education Commissioner authority to decide whether districts can start the school year earlier. If an anticipated spike in coronavirus cases happens this fall, Commissioner Margie Vandeven says giving schools the option to start earlier will help with student learning.

Schools interested in starting earlier must first get input by holding a public hearing at the very least and explain how an exemption would benefit the students and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

