Governor Parson says thousands of Missouri small businesses have received federal aid related to the fallout of the coronavirus.

Parson says in the coming weeks, Missouri job centers will shift from assisting the Department of Labor with unemployment claims to helping Missourians boost their work skills. He says many people receiving unemployment benefits will qualify for training programs.

