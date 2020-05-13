Southern Missouri Congressman Emphasizes Importance of Rural Hospitals and Telehealth, During Pandemic

A congressman who represents 30 counties across southern Missouri credits the Trump Administration for reversing a decision involving rural hospitals and the CARES Act’s paycheck protection program (PPP). Congressman Jason Smith says rural hospitals were not originally eligible for the program. Now they are.

The Small Business Administration’s PPP is a forgivable loan that’s aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith says health care professionals and business leaders in his district say that’s critical. Congressman Smith’s district has seen five hospital closings since 2016.

