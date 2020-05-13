Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the Star Beacon, a postal worker in Ashtabula, Ohio was charged for allegedly selling crack-cocaine out of her mail truck. The worker, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler, is charged with trafficking in drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

The Star Beacon reported that authorities executed a search warrant at Spangler’s home Tuesday in the culmination of a months-long investigation. The Beacon added that authorities said Spangler allegedly sold the drugs on her route.

