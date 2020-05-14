1 in 5 Missouri students do not have broadband access

COVID-19 led to Missouri’s K through 12 schools shutting their doors in mid-March and coming up with a way to reach students in a matter of days. The pandemic has shined a light on the internet connectivity gap felt by Missouri students and shows that the problem stretches through rural and urban Missouri. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says a department survey shows one in five Missouri students – about 200,000 – do not have broadband internet access and cannot learn online.

The survey, with responses from the state’s 555 school districts and charter schools, says affordability of internet service and devices is the main problem.

