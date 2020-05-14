Marble Hill man arrest for burglary

On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Marble Hill man for burglary. 30-year-old Justin Maloney was arrested for burglarizing items from a storage unit on Greensferry road in Cape Girardeau County on three separate occasions. In March, he committed second-degree burglary by entering a storage unit with the purpose of stealing items inside. He repeated this crime in April and again within the past week. Maloney was formally charged with 3 counts of burglary and is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center with a surety bond set at $20,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!