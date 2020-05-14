Millersville Pit Stop Burglary

Early Tuesday morning May 12th Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Millersville Pit Stop for a report of a burglary. During the investigation surveillance video was obtained. They are asking for help identifying the individual. The sweatshirt the individual is wearing is pink not white as depicted in two of the photos. The individual is wearing a backpack and seems to be sporting some banana print underwear. Any information as to the possible identification of this person of interest should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office (573-243-3551) or via a private message on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/CapeGirardeauCountySheriffsOffice/posts/1417888211729393

