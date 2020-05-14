Missouri to Receive Additional $135 Million to Expand Coronavirus Testing Capabilities

Yesterday, Senator Roy Blunt said that Missouri will receive an additional $135 million through the Department of Health and Human Services to expand coronavirus testing capabilities. The funding was included in the Blunt-backed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and will be used to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze coronavirus tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, and support employer testing. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt has led efforts to expand COVID-19 testing capacity. In addition to the funding, Blunt and U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander developed a “Shark Tank”-style initiative at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to leverage public-private partnerships to accelerate the development of new COVID-19 testing technologies. At a Senate hearing last week, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said that more than 1,000 developers had already started applying for the program.

