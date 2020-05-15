Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office awards

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has observed Law Enforcement Memorial Week by presenting awards to outstanding officers and employees of the sheriff’s office at a ceremony with family members of the officers whose memory the award is dedicated to since 1984 and 1995 along with family and friends of the recipients. This year, with the limiting of visitors, health and safety concerns, Sheriff Dickerson did not host the ceremony but presented the awards to the winners individually.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presented the 2019 Timothy J. Ruopp Award this 13th day of May 2020 to Zachary Dillard. The Timothy J. Ruopp Award is presented to the outstanding law enforcement officer nominated from the ranks of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. The Timothy J. Ruopp Award is presented as the “Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service To His Department, Community and His Fellow Officers In The Name of Timothy J. Ruopp”. The Timothy J. Ruopp award has been presented to the outstanding officer of the year since 1984 in honor of Timothy J. Ruopp, a past employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer in California.

Zachary Dillard began his career with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in March, 2009 as a Communications Officer. He transferred to the Patrol Division in January, 2012 where he served as a

Patrol Deputy. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Communications Division in March, 2014. In March of 2019 Sergeant Dillard was promoted to Lieutenant of the Communications Division where he continues

to serve today.

Sheriff Dickerson, also presented three Copeland Excellence Awards. The Copeland Excellence Awards have been presented since 1995. An employee from each division, Field Operations, Business Operations and Jail Operations of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was chosen. The Copeland Excellence Award is “Given In Honor Of Former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Norman Copeland”. Copeland commanded respect and strived for excellence in the performance of the official office of Sheriff. This award is given to “The Employee Of The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Who Has Demonstrated They Are Indeed Striving For Excellence In The Performance Of The Task Assigned To Them”. Sheriff Norman Copeland served Cape Girardeau County from March 1986 until his retirement in July 1994.

The winner of each division:

Field Operations: Maranda Meyer

Business Operations: Jimmy Bartels

Jail Operations: Verla Carr

Maranda Meyer started with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in July, 2012 as a civilian Corrections Officer. She was later promoted to the position of Jail Deputy. She transferred to Court Security in June , 2015. She then transferred to the Patrol Division in June, 2016. Deputy Meyer was promoted to Corporal of the Patrol Division in August, 2018 where she continues to serve today.



Jimmy Bartels started with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in February, 1998 as a communications officer. He transferred to the Jail Division in November, 1998 where he served as a Jail Deputy. Deputy Bartels transferred to the Bailiff Division in July, 1999. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Bailiff Division in January, 2013 where he continues to serve today.



Verla Carr started with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in June, 2017 as a civilian Corrections Officer. She was promoted to Corporal of the Jail Division in December, 2018 where she continues to serve today.

