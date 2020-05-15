Cape Girardeau Police Department: online reporting system to go live Monday

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has initiated a new Online Incident Reporting system in an effort to offer citizens a method for safely and immediately filing reports with the agency. To help mitigate and reduce the frequency of unnecessary exposure and spread of Covid-19, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is encouraging you to utilize this system when feasible. This online reporting portal, which will go live on Monday, May 18th, will allow citizens to report crimes that are not an emergency or currently in progress.

You may access this reporting portal by going to http://cityofcape.org/incidentreport and following the simple prompts in the template. These reports may be completed 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Any reports filed out through this system will still be assigned to individual officers and thoroughly investigated.

Officers will still actively patrol and promptly respond to any in-progress crimes where there is a threat to life, health, or property. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wants you to know you should still call 911 to report any emergencies.

