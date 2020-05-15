Change to Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Approved

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri made two filings with the Commission. For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will drop by approximately $1.30 a month, from a current credit of approximately $0.77 a month to a credit of approximately $2.07 a month. The change is expected to take effect on May 27, 2020. The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case. The FAC allows the company to recover most – up to 95 percent – of its costs, but not all, to encourage conservation and prudence in fuel use by the company. Any charges resulting from the fuel adjustment clause must appear in a separate category on customers’ bills. The FAC tariff requires regular adjustments to reflect changes in prices the company has incurred for fuel and for wholesale power purchased to serve customers.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!