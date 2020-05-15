Georgia-Based Company Plans to Re-Open Hospital in Kennett
A Georgia-based company plans to renovate and re-open a hospital in Kennett, a hospital that’s been closed since 2018. Main Street HealthVentures held a news conference yesterday in the town. Consultant Kerry Noble said that Main Street is requesting licensure for a 49-bed full-service facility.
Main Street says they’ll need help from town residents and the state Legislature “to get everything done,” but describes yesterday as a big step forward for health care in Kennett, southeast Missouri, and northeast Arkansas. Renovation work on the former Twin Rivers Medical Center is set to begin this summer.