Georgia-Based Company Plans to Re-Open Hospital in Kennett

A Georgia-based company plans to renovate and re-open a hospital in Kennett, a hospital that’s been closed since 2018. Main Street HealthVentures held a news conference yesterday in the town. Consultant Kerry Noble said that Main Street is requesting licensure for a 49-bed full-service facility.

Main Street says they’ll need help from town residents and the state Legislature “to get everything done,” but describes yesterday as a big step forward for health care in Kennett, southeast Missouri, and northeast Arkansas. Renovation work on the former Twin Rivers Medical Center is set to begin this summer.

