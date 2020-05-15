Lawmakers pass legislation to help expand broadband access

The Missouri legislature has passed a bill to help expand broadband access in Missouri. The bill extends the state’s broadband grant program through 2027. It also enables the state to retain any federal dollars it receives for building out rural broadband if a particular provider is unable to fulfill its commitment to utilize those funds. Broadband is a critical resource for growing businesses, and Missouri is ranked 42nd nationally in access to broadband internet according to the Missouri 2030 Dashboard. More than 1.2 million Missourians do not have access to high-speed internet. Expanding broadband has been an ongoing priority of the Missouri Chamber for years, and the COVID-19 crisis made the need for this even more clear. This is a long-term action item in the Missouri Chamber’s Uniting For Recovery COVID-19 Economic Response Agenda.

