Missouri Democratic Party Files Public Records Request Demanding Parson, DHSS Release State’s Secret Epidemiological Model

Yesterday, the Missouri Democratic Party filed a record request with Governor Mike Parson’s office and the Department of Health and Senior Services requesting the release of the state’s epidemiological model. For weeks, Gov. Parson and state Health Director Randall Williams have cited the state’s secret epidemiological model to justify their reopening of the economy — and cast doubt on publicly available data about rising coronavirus cases.

On May 4 — during the governor’s daily briefing — Dr. Randall Williams said he would release the epidemiological model on May 6. The administration has yet to release the model or the underlying data.

Missouri has failed to meet the basic reopening guidelines identified by the Trump administration. The state’s cases have yet to show a 14-day downward trajectory, PPE supplies are still only limited to frontline workers, and the state’s contacting tracing program is weeks away from ramping up.

