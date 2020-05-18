5-15-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 54 positive cases of COVID19, 42 recoveries, and 2 deaths in Cape Girardeau County. The second death was a female in her 70s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14th. She was a close contact to a confirmed case. Of the positive cases, 29 are female and 22 are male. 14 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 22 are in the City of Cape, and 18 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 21 are from close-contact to a known case, and 25 are unknown. 9 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 4 (3 recoveries)

Perry – 46 (39 recoveries)

Scott – 87 (63 recoveries, 6 deaths)

3 new cases

Stoddard – 51 (20 recoveries)

17 new cases

An area nursing home has been reported to be a COVID19 hot spot.

