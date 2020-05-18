Governor Parson Orders Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Independence Firefighter David F. Jameson, Jr.

Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Jackson County and at fire houses across the state today in honor of Independence Fire Department Firefighter/Hazardous Material Technician David Jameson, Jr. Governor Parson also ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City. On May 7th, Jameson was among the firefighters who responded to a reported house fire. He experienced shortness of breath and was later found to be unresponsive. His colleagues tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. Jameson’s death was in the line of duty. He served as a member of the Independence Fire Department for more than 23 years. He was 52-years-old and the father of nine children.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!