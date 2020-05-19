2 vehicles shot by air rifles while traveling through Butler County

Two vehicles were reported to have been shot by air rifles in Butler County yesterday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says authorities responded to a call to an area on U.S. 60 East, near Marble Hill Cemetery, about reported shots fired. A driver said that he saw what seemed to be a dark-skinned male subject who reportedly put his hands out in front of him as if holding out a gun. The driver heard what he believed to be gunshots, which hit the rear of his car and cracked the windshield. Around an hour later, authorities responded to another call of shots fired on Highway 67 South, where a Poplar Bluff resident’s vehicle’s rear window was shattered by suspected gunfire coming from a black, four-door Jeep Cherokee that was driving beside them. In both cases, no bullet fragments or shell casings were found, and the indentations found in the vehicles were consistent with an air rifle or pellet gun. No injuries were reported from either case, and both are currently under investigation.

