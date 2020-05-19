Jackson man allegedly chases ex-girlfriend, flees from police in high-speed pursuit

A 33-year-old Jackson man is facing charges including fleeing from police, domestic assault and armed criminal action after allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend in a miles-long pursuit through Cape Girardeau before fleeing from police and crossing into Illinois. At about 11:45 Thursday night, a 911 caller stated she was being driven in her 2019 GMC Terrain when a white Chevrolet Caprice began following her vehicle, and she knew it belonged to Rickey Gamble Jr. Gamble hit the victim’s vehicle approximately two or three times as she drove across town attempting to flee from Gamble. He forced the victim’s vehicle off the roadway into a large pole on the northwest corner of the intersection West End and Williams streets. Gamble fled from police before he was caught in Illinois. He was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful detention while violating multiple traffic signals and fleeing from police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

