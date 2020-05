Traffic on Southern Expressway east of Kingshighway will be closed until further notice. A large amount or diesel fuel was spilled on the roadway from a commercial tanker yesterday. Use West End Boulevard as a detour to reach businesses on southern expressway as an alternate route if necessary.

