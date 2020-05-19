Tuesday, May 19th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

During an argument in their Florida home, a man threw a piece of raw chicken at his wife, striking her in the head, according to police who arrested the alleged poultry pelter for battery. Cops charge that 34-year-old Thomas Reece and the victim got into a “verbal argument over a family issue” Friday evening at their St. Petersburg residence.

As detailed in an arrest affidavit, Reece “got mad, took a piece of raw chicken, and threw it at” his 34-year-old spouse. The chicken struck the woman in the back of the head. Reece’s wife subsequently gathered up his clothes in a laundry basket and placed them by the front door, “telling him he had to leave.”

Reece then tossed the basket across the room, striking his wife with the container, cops allege. He was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor count. Reece, who was released on his own recognizance yesterday afternoon, has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with his wife.

