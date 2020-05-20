5-19-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department reports 5 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region. All of them are from Union County. Currently, there are 68 individuals from the region who have recovered. Southern Seven also confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19. One is a male in his 50s, one is a female in her 70s, one is a male in his 80s, and one is a female in her 90s. All are from Union County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 186 cases and 4 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (7 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 6 (5 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 40 (18 recoveries)

Union: 123 (32 recoveries, 4 deaths)

