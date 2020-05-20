Jackson boys rescue 5-year-old girl who nearly drowned in Hubble Creek

Four Jackson boys rescued a 5-year-old girl Sunday afternoon after she was swept under a bridge in Hubble Creek. Kinsley Stuart was playing on a water bridge at Jackson City Park with her mother, Casey Stuart, when a strong current swept Kinsley under the culvert bridge. A group of boys who were also playing in the water jumped in to save her. 11-year-old Aiden Kyle was the first to notice Kinsley was missing and spotted her hand holding on the side of the bridge. He grabbed her wrist, reaching under the culvert to pull her by the arm against the strong current. 15-year-old Isaiah Randol joined to help pull the girl out of the water. Aiden began to be pulled under as 15-year-old Alex Niedbalski and Aiden’s 15-year-old brother Eli helped to pull the two out of the water. Kinsley was taken to the Saint Francis Medical Center emergency room and released Monday morning without injury. The water in the creek was ankle-deep when Kinsley was pulled under the culvert. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

