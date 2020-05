The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Jackson Leadership and Development Kick-Off today. This marks the thirteenth year for this chamber leadership program. This year’s sessions and development will focus on “leadership in crisis.” Call the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for further details at 573-243-8131.

