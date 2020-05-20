MO Legislature adopts medical marijuana changes

The Missouri Legislature has passed changes to the state’s new medical marijuana industry. The bill would require the Department of Health and Senior Services employees associated with licensing medical marijuana businesses to submit their fingerprints for criminal background checks. Representative Ron Hicks says the department could also require fingerprints from medical marijuana business employees as part of the licensing or certification process.

The bill, which is headed to the governor, would also ban medical marijuana edibles designed in the shape of a human, animal, or fruit. However, geometric shapes would be allowed. Later this year, Missouri patients could start buying medical marijuana products.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!