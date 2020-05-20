Sikeston Regional Chamber Update
Virtual Membership Luncheon – Thursday, May 28
Join the Sikeston Chamber for about 15 minutes on FB Live for their Virtual May Membership Luncheon! They will start at 12:30pm to give you time to grab lunch from your favorite Chamber Member restaurant and meet them on the Sikeston Regional Chamber Facebook page. While watching, leave a comment for a chance to win tickets to the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil, see details below.
Bootheel Counseling Services: BSC Talks
BCS Talks has two important presentations coming up during Mental Health Month. *Note, they will have staff members on stand-by for one hour after each presentation if anyone calls in and needs to speak with someone.
- Thursday, May 21st at 2:00pm Chris Hummel will present Youth Suicide Prevention.
- This is for those who work with youth or older youth where the materials would been deemed appropriate.
- Register here
- Friday, May 29th at 2:00pm Dallas Allen and Laura Sternberg will also have a Suicide Prevention presentation.
- Register here.
Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt – Friday, May 29, 7-10pm
Sikeston Parks & Recreation rescheduled their Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt! Join them at the JBR Baseball Field for a live band, refreshments, food trucks. Rain or shine. Must be 21 or older. See their Facebook page for more information
Highway Crossroads Credit Union Golf Tournament – Friday, June 19
This 4 Person Scramble will be held at the Cape Girardeau Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, is $80 per person or $320 per team and features a Golf Ball Drop. See HCCU Golf for more information.
- Proceeds are used to provide scholarships to local high school seniors with $80,000 distributed over the last 3 years. Check out this video to see the 3 SHS recipients awarded “prize patrol style” this year, including SOAR participant Seth Copeland!
Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil – Saturday, May 30
The Sikeston Jaycees will host their 11th Annual SJC/HFR Crawfish Boil & Music Festival on Saturday, May 30. The event is headlined by Little Texas and also features the Hunter Hathcoat Band & Heet & the AC’s. Pre-order tickets are $10. Tickets will be $12 at the gate. Find more information on their Facebook page.
Better Schools for Better Communities – June 2 Election
The election to vote on the school bond proposal will be held on June 2.
Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau Movie Night – June 6
The Sikeston CVB will host a Drive-In Movie at the Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo Grounds featuring The Sandlot. The movie will start at 8:30 pm and is $10 per vehicle (cash only). Healthcare workers and first responders will receive FREE admission by showing their work badge.
Mary Margaret Story Yarbrough Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament – Monday, June 15
This 3 Person Scramble will be held at Fox Haven Country Club and is $200 per team with sponsorship opportunities available. See the MMSY Golf front and back for additional information.