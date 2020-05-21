Alleged drunken driver flees police, hits police vehicle

Saturday night, Cape Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Independence at Main Street for a traffic violation. The driver failed to yield to the patrol vehicle and drove south from the downtown area. A second officer who was patrolling on Good Hope and South Pacific turned on his lights to block any citizen traffic driving through the intersection and protect them from potentially being hit by the fleeing suspect. The suspect skidded as he approached this intersection and hit the second patrol vehicle. He then fled and drove to William Street. The suspect left his vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The officer who was hit, k-9 officer Spencer, did not sustain any injuries. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Eliseo Carmona Jr., of Illinois. He was charged with felony DWI, Resisting arrest, assault 4th degree, driving while revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!