Charges filed against former Sikeston DPS captain

The Southeast Missourian reports that after nearly three months of investigation, charges have been filed in Scott County against a former Sikeston police officer. Now-resigned Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper faces charges for his alleged involvement in a February 29th crash that killed a 22-year-old Sikeston woman and seriously injured four others, including himself. Cooper was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and causing a death, one count of armed criminal action, and three counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury. The fatal crash occurred in the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, and the charges filed state Cooper acted with criminal negligence by speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign. The street has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

