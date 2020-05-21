Parson seems open to special session to put end to “opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits”
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants the governor to call a special session to deal with “the growing problem of opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits.” During yesterday’s coronavirus briefing, Governor Parson appeared open to the idea of a special session to deal with coronavirus liability.
The Chamber says coronavirus liability is an emerging problem in Missouri involving those who believe they might have contracted the virus at a business and wants to sue the organization. President Dan Mehan says companies that are making a good-faith effort and taking the necessary precautions should not face “crippling COVID-19 litigation”.