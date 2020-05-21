Thursday, May 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Southwestern Indiana police say a man allegedly attacked a neighbor with a Weed Wacker, leaving him with cuts on his back, as the two men feuded over grass clippings left along a roadway.

48-year-old Gail Kammerer was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon. The Evansville man remained jailed without bond Friday ahead of a probable cause hearing.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Kammerer told deputies he attacked his neighbor after the man blew grass clippings onto him while using a riding lawn mower to clear a roadway of clippings Kammerer had produced while clearing a ditch.

