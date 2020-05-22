5-21-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

There is one new positive case of COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County. This brings the total to 56 cases with 42 recoveries, and 2 deaths in Cape Girardeau County. Of the positive cases, 31 are female and 25 are male. 15 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 23 are in the City of Cape, and 18 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 22 are from close-contact to a known case, and 26 are unknown. 10 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 5 (3 recoveries)

Perry – 48 (45 recoveries)

1 new case

Scott – 89 (64 recoveries, 8 deaths)

1 new case

Stoddard – 66 (28 recoveries, 3 death)

1 new death: Resident at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter. Half of the county’s cases stem from nursing home patients and staff.



