5th Annual Home Run Against Hunger Raises Over $41,000 for Feeding Missouri

Nearly one in five Missourians receives emergency food assistance each year, but these numbers spiked drastically in recent months. Through these challenging times, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognizes the growing need to obtain and distribute food to hungry Missourians. Team members across the state collected donations throughout the month of April for distribution at one of the over 1,500 Feeding Missouri agencies located in their communities.

The statewide food drive wrapped up at the beginning of May with a total of 3,357.75 pounds, or over 1.5 tons, of non-perishables and $41,510 in donations. The combined total equates to well over 415,000 meals for Missourians that find themselves in a food insecure situation.

In efforts to bring awareness to food insecurities around the state, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Feeding Missouri will continue to work together throughout 2020. To learn more about food insecurity in Missouri, visit feedingmissouri.org.

