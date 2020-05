All City of Cape Girardeau aquatic facilities, including Cape Splash and Central Pool, remain closed in Phase I of COVID-19, with a planned reopening in Phase II (target time frame of June). Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks. Please call 573-339-6342 with questions.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!