Athletic workouts to begin June 15 at District 32

District 32 will resume limited on-campus activities with small groups of students in June, following all pandemic-control recommendations.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has implemented restrictions for our summer activities within our athletic/extracurricular programs,” said PHS Athletic Director Justin Dreyer. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our No. 1 priority as we prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

“Our plan is to have limited contact with our student-athletes to prepare them in the safest way possible for our next school year. District 32 facilities for student-athletes will remain closed through June 14. We will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, June 15 to allow student-athletes to begin the process of preparing for their next season.”

The Missouri State High School Activities Association is allowing summer activities that abide by local and school policies, as long as physical-distancing and disease-control practices are followed.

“At District 32, our goals for the month of June are to reconnect with our players, and to build those individual skills they need for a successful season,” Dreyer said.

“During this time, there will be ZERO to LIMITED student-to-student physical contact during the different workouts. They will be working out in small groups. The focus will be on conditioning and drills that allow our student-athletes to prepare for their upcoming seasons. Toward the end of June, we will re-evaluate the situation utilizing local, state and CDC guidelines to plan for the month of July.”

Staff will sanitize all equipment, gear, and facilities between each workout session with students, and protocols have been developed to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Those include, but are not limited to:

All athletes should take belongings home after each session.

Watering stations and water fountains are closed for the month of June. Student-athletes must bring their own water and towel to each workout.

If any student or staff, or in-house family member, shows signs of illness, they should be sent home and/or stay home.

Student-athletes and staff are allowed to wear masks

“Coaches will be in contact with our student-athletes in the near future to provide them with a summer calendar,” Dreyer said. “Although summer activities are voluntary and are not required, our coaching staff is eager to reconnect with our student-athletes.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented time. We are all in this together and look forward to seeing our students.”

Parents who have questions or concerns are invited to contact Justin Dreyer at jdreyer@pcsd32.com or 573-547-7500 Ext. 343.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!