Congratulations Poplar Bluff Seniors 2020
The Class of 2020 was scheduled to have their graduation ceremony last night at 7:00 pm. To honor these students and their accomplishments, the stadium lights at Mules Stadium and Strenfel Field was turned on at 7:00 pm and stayed on until 7:20 pm in recognition of the Class of 2020. This is not a Commencement and Graduation is still scheduled for the alternative dates given. If you choose to be on the High School campus at this time, please respect social distancing guidelines.