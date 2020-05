The National Main Street Program has created a consumer survey that will help businesses and restaurants understand consumer feelings on safety, the likelihood of going out again, shopping behaviors, etc. Taking the survey can help business owners plan for recovery. This is a great way to support local in a safe and easy way. Take the survey below (less than 5 minutes).

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KR266SH

