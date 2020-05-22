Every Available Missouri State Trooper is on the Road This Memorial Day Weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says every available trooper will be on the road throughout the Memorial Day weekend, enforcing traffic laws and helping motorists. Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says the Patrol is participating in Operation C-A-R-E, which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Troopers are especially concerned about speeding and increasing fatalities, despite traffic being down 50 percent in parts of Missouri because of COVID-19. There have been 288 traffic fatalities statewide in 2020, compared to 271 at this time last year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!