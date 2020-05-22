Former Sikeston Mayor Jerry Pullen dies

A former Sikeston mayor and longtime businessman died at his home early Wednesday. 76-year-old Jerry Pullen sat on the Sikeston City Council for 17 years, serving two stints as mayor, first filling the role in 2002 and then again from 2009 to 2015. He was involved in many milestones for the city, including the reorganization of the city’s form of government establishing Sikeston’s charter. Under the charter, ward representatives are chosen and an election is held for mayor. He also ran Pullen Brothers Trucking for many years with his wife, Loretta, and had been involved with the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center since 1990, serving as president for many years and serving as vice president at the time of his death. He was named to the Alliance Bank Board of Directors in 2004 and has been chairman of Alliance Bank Shares Inc. since May 2008. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

