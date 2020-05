On Memorial Day, we pause in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the United States. City Hall and most other customer service offices will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. Trash and recycling pick up will run on the holiday schedule next week. View City facility schedules on the City of Cape website.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!