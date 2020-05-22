MO to ramp up COVID-19 testing next week but who’s paying for it?

Missouri plans to ramp up coronavirus testing next week to 7,500 daily. Governor Parson says cities and counties should prepare to help.

Parson says the state will focus next week on facility-wide testing within long-term care sites and surveillance testing at state veterans’ homes, prisons, and mental health centers in 28 counties. Community test sampling is also planned next week in six counties over ten days, including in Boone, Cape Girardeau, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, and St. Charles.

