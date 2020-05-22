PACTC has 19 Platinum students

Perryville Area Career and Technology Center is celebrating 18 students who have earned the Platinum Level on the ACT WorkKeys. This highest level on the skills assessment is comparable to earning a score of 27-36 on the ACT Test.

The students are Harley Boyd, Sam Bachmann, Aaron Wibbenmeyer, Marissa McMahill, Gracey Webery, Drew Elder, Sam Brooks, James Noe, Blake Duvall, Logan Pfaff, Matthew Conrad, Brandon Ellis, Hunter Pritchard, Kai Holly, Devon Phillips, Luke Unterreiner, Cole Richardet and Seth Orf.

